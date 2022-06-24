Previous
Next
Another Mystery by serendypyty
Photo 874

Another Mystery

I really must make an effort to get to know the names of the plants in my garden. These are tiny yellow pom-pom flowers which really brighten the garden up - possibly called Brass Buttons but again I'm not convinced.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
They look really pretty. Is this what they look like in full bloom or are they not opened yet? Nice capture of the fly also
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise