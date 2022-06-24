Sign up
Photo 874
Another Mystery
I really must make an effort to get to know the names of the plants in my garden. These are tiny yellow pom-pom flowers which really brighten the garden up - possibly called Brass Buttons but again I'm not convinced.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
Tags
pom-poms
,
30dayswild2022
katy
ace
They look really pretty. Is this what they look like in full bloom or are they not opened yet? Nice capture of the fly also
June 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
