Photo 879
Having a Rest
I didn't think I'd taken any photos today and was a bit disappointed but then realised I'd taken this one. Tizer and a wooden chair, shame he wasn't looking towards me - when he sits like this we like to call him Hovis after the loaf!
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
1
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
908
photos
77
followers
49
following
872
873
874
875
876
877
878
879
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
29th June 2022 10:09am
Tags
chair
,
cat
,
garden
,
30dayswild2022
Liz Milne
ace
Oh, lovely! You have made me smile :)
June 29th, 2022
