Photo 882
2. Things in Threes
Knife, fork, spoon - a trio often found together.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
911
photos
77
followers
49
following
Tags
cutlery
,
make-30-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect with the reflected colours.
July 2nd, 2022
