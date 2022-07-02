Previous
2. Things in Threes by serendypyty
2. Things in Threes

Knife, fork, spoon - a trio often found together.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect with the reflected colours.
July 2nd, 2022  
