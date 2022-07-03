Sign up
Photo 883
3. Urban
Taken a few weeks ago this is a view, from the train, up the Thames of the London skyline. It would've been nice to see the same view without the railings in the foreground to see the reflections properly on the water. 🙂
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
912
photos
77
followers
49
following
Tags
river
,
urban
,
make-30-2022
