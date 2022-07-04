Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 884
Taken At Midday
An impromptu bit of hedge cutting going on today. We were going to tackle the mammoth job ourselves but when someone knocked on the door with a good price it was too good an offer to resist allowing us to enjoy the tennis!
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
913
photos
76
followers
49
following
242% complete
View this month »
877
878
879
880
881
882
883
884
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make-30-2022
,
hedge cutting
katy
ace
Terrific capture of the work in progress. Always better to let somebody else do it if they want to.
July 4th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, excellent!
July 4th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Good thinking!
July 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close