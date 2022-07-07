Previous
7. Reflection by serendypyty
Photo 887

7. Reflection

This is taken looking up from under a small wall light and seeing the reflection in the chrome backplate - rather abstract too. Also impossible to clean all the dust and smudges from inside the glass shade without taking it all apart 😀
7th July 2022

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hoopydoo
That is an amazing photo….clever photography and the brain to go with it!!
July 7th, 2022  
