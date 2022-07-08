Previous
Next
8. Lit By A Window by serendypyty
Photo 888

8. Lit By A Window

I saw these ornate pyramids hanging from the ceiling of a shopping centre this morning and the light from the vast window above was really making them glint. A very well thought out piece of modern artwork!
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hoopydoo
Well spotted, they certainly capture the light
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise