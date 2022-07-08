Sign up
Photo 888
8. Lit By A Window
I saw these ornate pyramids hanging from the ceiling of a shopping centre this morning and the light from the vast window above was really making them glint. A very well thought out piece of modern artwork!
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
0
Cazzi
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Tags
light
,
pyramids
,
make-30-2022
Hoopydoo
Well spotted, they certainly capture the light
July 8th, 2022
