9.Older Than Me by serendypyty
9.Older Than Me

This ceramic plaque has hung on my bedroom door since before I was born and it's still there - I absolutely love it!
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Jacqueline ace
Very cute!
July 10th, 2022  
