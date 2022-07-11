Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 891
11. Shadows
I'm not a fan of the heatwave we're having at the moment but it's brilliant for getting the washing dried quickly and of course casting shadows on the ground.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
921
photos
76
followers
49
following
244% complete
View this month »
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
11th July 2022 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
washing
,
shadows
,
make-30-2022
Mary Siegle
ace
The shadow looks like a giant dragonfly!
July 11th, 2022
Lesley
ace
I agree - I’ve washed dog beds, rugs, throws…. Love the angle you’ve used.
July 11th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Good shadows also great advert for your washing powder!
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close