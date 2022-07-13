Previous
Next
13. Eye-catching by serendypyty
Photo 893

13. Eye-catching

Massive ice-lollies are hanging from the shopping centre ceiling for summer. Fab!
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Not had a Fab in years!! A cool shot!
July 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise