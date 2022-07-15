Previous
15. Pattern by serendypyty
Photo 895

15. Pattern

Tile shopping today and loads of patterns to be seen everywhere. These aren't my taste though, I'm looking for something that's predominantly white!
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
@serendypyty
245% complete



Photo Details

katy ace
There certainly are tons of patterns in this photo. I am inclined to agree with you that simple is better. I like the top row third from the right
July 15th, 2022  
