Photo 895
15. Pattern
Tile shopping today and loads of patterns to be seen everywhere. These aren't my taste though, I'm looking for something that's predominantly white!
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
925
photos
76
followers
49
following
245% complete
888
889
890
891
892
893
894
895
Views
8
1
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
pattern
,
make-30-2022
katy
ace
There certainly are tons of patterns in this photo. I am inclined to agree with you that simple is better. I like the top row third from the right
July 15th, 2022
