Previous
Next
16. Wildlife by serendypyty
Photo 896

16. Wildlife

This handsome fella in his pink boots is today's wildlife subject. I took it sometime ago and hope he's keeping cool in the water as its too warm for me today to be out and about finding other willing subjects.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
245% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Love that the pink feet are coordinated with the tip of its beak.
July 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise