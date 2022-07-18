Sign up
Photo 898
18. Circles
I spotted this window a while back and knew it would come in handy for 365 someday haha!
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
928
photos
76
followers
49
following
246% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
12th May 2022 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
circles
,
make-30-2022
Lesley
ace
Haha I do the same then can never find them again. Perfect choice.
July 18th, 2022
Hoopydoo
Excellent example… well spotted.
July 18th, 2022
