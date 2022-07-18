Previous
18. Circles by serendypyty
Photo 898

18. Circles

I spotted this window a while back and knew it would come in handy for 365 someday haha!
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Lesley ace
Haha I do the same then can never find them again. Perfect choice.
July 18th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
Excellent example… well spotted.
July 18th, 2022  
