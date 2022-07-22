Sign up
Photo 902
22. Hands
Keeping his hands on the steering wheel but a big thumbs up on the way home from Southampton and a fab few days.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
22nd July 2022 10:50am
Tags
hands
,
make-30-2022
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot, so glad for you that you had wonderful days!
July 22nd, 2022
