Photo 905
25. Texture
Quite a few textures from the garden going on here with the smooth blue pot, spikey blue grass, dead and living foliage. I didn't actually realise until I zoomed in that the pot has some nice textured detail around the rim too.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
blue
,
garden
,
texture
,
make-30-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So many different textures.
July 25th, 2022
JackieR
ace
all thos shades of green (and brown) too!!
July 25th, 2022
