25. Texture by serendypyty
Photo 905

25. Texture

Quite a few textures from the garden going on here with the smooth blue pot, spikey blue grass, dead and living foliage. I didn't actually realise until I zoomed in that the pot has some nice textured detail around the rim too.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
247% complete

Susan Wakely ace
So many different textures.
July 25th, 2022  
JackieR ace
all thos shades of green (and brown) too!!
July 25th, 2022  
