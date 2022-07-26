Sign up
Photo 906
26. My Neighbourhood
I've been out and about with Lucy this morning and I asked her to snap a few photos from the car of our village as I was driving. I think she did ok!
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
2
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
936
photos
76
followers
49
following
248% complete
View this month »
899
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
Tags
neighbourhood
,
make-30-2022
Casablanca
ace
Good job, Lucy! And lovely Kentish oast houses there too.
July 26th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Well done Lucy.
July 26th, 2022
