Photo 1714
Snowflakes on Windshield
This is the snow on the windshield of my car right as I was about to leave for home. This is our first snowfall of the season and the first in over a year
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
1714
photos
6
followers
4
following
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
20th February 2020 12:57am
Tags
snow
,
snowflakes
,
windshield
Daisy Miller
ace
Cool shot. I wish I could say that my area has had only one snowfall this year and season. I am getting tired of the snowfalls. I am wishing for spring.
February 20th, 2020
