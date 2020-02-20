Previous
Snowflakes on Windshield by sfeldphotos
Snowflakes on Windshield

This is the snow on the windshield of my car right as I was about to leave for home. This is our first snowfall of the season and the first in over a year
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
Daisy Miller ace
Cool shot. I wish I could say that my area has had only one snowfall this year and season. I am getting tired of the snowfalls. I am wishing for spring.
February 20th, 2020  
