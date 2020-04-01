Previous
Male Looking at Female Duck by sfeldphotos
Male Looking at Female Duck

A male duck looking at a female in a pond on the trail on our neighborhood walk this evening
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
