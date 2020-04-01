Sign up
Photo 1756
Male Looking at Female Duck
A male duck looking at a female in a pond on the trail on our neighborhood walk this evening
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
365-Project
1
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
1st April 2020 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
ducks
,
water
,
duck
