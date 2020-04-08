Sign up
Photo 1763
Gefilte Fish
A piece of gefilte fish we had with Passover dinner
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
1763
photos
5
followers
4
following
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
Tags
passover
,
gefilte fish
