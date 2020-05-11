Previous
Ant on Rail Knob by sfeldphotos
Photo 1796

Ant on Rail Knob

An ant crawling on the knob of the railing in front of the house
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
