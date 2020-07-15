Previous
International Space Station Passby by sfeldphotos
International Space Station Passby

I tried to get a picture of the International Space station moving across the sky but this is how it turned out with low exposure
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
