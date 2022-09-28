Previous
Next
Pasta and Meatballs by sfeldphotos
Photo 2562

Pasta and Meatballs

Penne Pasta and chicken parmesan meatballs from the food truck that came by our office today
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise