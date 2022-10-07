Previous
Next
Red Cars on Ferris Wheel by sfeldphotos
Photo 2568

Red Cars on Ferris Wheel

Getting the Ferris wheel ready for the State Fair next week
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great shot! Love the pov and colors.
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise