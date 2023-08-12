Sign up
Photo 2851
Impossible Cheeseburger and Fries at Red Robin 8.12
My lunch I had today with a friend from college
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Views
0
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
12th August 2023 12:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
fries
,
burger
,
french fries
,
cheeseburger
,
red robin
