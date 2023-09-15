Sign up
Previous
Photo 2885
Green Pipe Surrounding Sewage Drain
It looks like they were doing some construction work in the equipment yard behind the building
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Tags
green
,
pipe
,
sewage
