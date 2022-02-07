Previous
Next
Freeze, Thaw, Freeze, Thaw... by shepherdhike
38 / 365

Freeze, Thaw, Freeze, Thaw...

Outside the back door at work. It always cascades down the building there, right where we have to walk to get in the door.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise