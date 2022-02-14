Previous
Winter Seashell by shepherdhike
45 / 365

Winter Seashell

No, that's not sea foam in the background. It's snow. The sun was so pretty this afternoon I decided to visit my flower beds.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
