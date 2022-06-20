Previous
Maintenance by shepherdhike
Maintenance

Today both of the numbering machines were down, so I found the hand stamp that hadn't been used in 15 years. It was froze up tight; none of the number bands would move because of the old ink. So....I plunged in with my screwdriver. I completely disassembled it, taking photos along the way so I could remember how to put it together again. I didn't take enough photos so it took me a long time to reassemble after the cleaning, but finally I achieved success! I finished the numbering job, and now I have black ink all around my fingernails.
