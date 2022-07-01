Previous
Morning Cat Fight by shepherdhike
182 / 365

Morning Cat Fight

There was a lot of howling in the backyard this morning. I found that Fred and Chill-Cat, two of the neighborhood cats, had come to visit our Miss Catalina. None of the three like any of the others.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
