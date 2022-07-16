Sign up
197 / 365
Tumbled Rocks
A small group of rocks I dragged home from Lake Erie last year.
16th July 2022
16th Jul 22
Nancy Shepherd
@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
198
photos
11
followers
13
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Tags
stone
,
rock
,
pattern
Frank
I love the colours and the composition.
July 17th, 2022
