Tumbled Rocks by shepherdhike
197 / 365

Tumbled Rocks

A small group of rocks I dragged home from Lake Erie last year.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
Frank
I love the colours and the composition.
July 17th, 2022  
