Previous
Next
Uninspired by shepherdhike
203 / 365

Uninspired

Just couldn't get out of my chair to create a photo today, so here's a view of my computer monitor.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise