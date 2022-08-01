Previous
Next
Zinnia by shepherdhike
213 / 365

Zinnia

I love observing each stage of the zinnia's unfolding.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful detail.
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise