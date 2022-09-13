Previous
Canning Season by shepherdhike
256 / 365

Canning Season

Pasta sauce, tomato juice, and beef soup base. I'll need to pick more tomatoes this week.
13th September 2022

Nancy Shepherd

@shepherdhike
I'm happiest when I'm pursuing a challenge. Most often the challenge involves hiking, bicycling, or photography. I love being outdoors, and find much of my...
70% complete

