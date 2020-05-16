Previous
Next
Crossword by shepherdman
Photo 1918

Crossword

Passed this chap sitting in evening sunshine while doing a crossword, making the most of being allowed to spend unlimited time in nature.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise