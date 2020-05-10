Previous
Everlasting Friendship by shylaine3304
Photo 423

Everlasting Friendship

I hope all you mothers out there had a wonderful mothers day. I spent the morning doing CrossFit, playing kickball with my kids and then a barbecue and games. My daughters bestie was with us so I took the opportunity to get my 365 in
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Erika Shylaine

@shylaine3304
IM A MOTHER/ BEACH LOVER, ART, PHOTOGRAPHY, WORKOUT, NATURE & MY AMAZING FAMILY AND FRIENDS ARE WHAT MAKE ME SMILE. -SHY-
