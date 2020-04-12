Sign up
Photo 1531
Making Shapes
playing with fire
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
2
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media. No offence . Thank you for looking.
Tags
nikond7100
Megan
ace
Very cool shot!
April 12th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
very cool - haven't done light painting in far too long
April 12th, 2020
