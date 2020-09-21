Sign up
Photo 1630
Gotta do the things I wanna do
Nice summer feel on the beach today. Lots of surfers and bodyboarders. I like how the Lensbaby creates a dreamy summer vibe.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Tags
australia
,
lensbaby
,
nikond7100
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action and effect.
September 21st, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
excellent as always
September 21st, 2020
