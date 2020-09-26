Previous
I've been thinking it over by spanner
Photo 1635

I've been thinking it over

More low quality action. Taken with my Lomo LC-A and film that expired 12 years ago.
26th September 2020 26th Sep 20

Spanner

Photo Details

Joyce Lancaster ace
Great POV. beautiful sky Fav
September 26th, 2020  
