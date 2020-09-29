Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1638
Today I tried
to create something beautiful. Inspired by the many delightful flower images on this site, I thought I would give it another go. Not sure if it works but it keeps the mind ticking over. Hints, tricks and comments are always welcome.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
3
1
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1638
photos
148
followers
23
following
Tags
flower
,
lensbaby
,
nikond7100
Susan Wakely
ace
Well it works for me. This really is beautiful.
September 29th, 2020
Annie D
ace
such a joyful colour - I love yellow
September 29th, 2020
Lesley
ace
You have certainly brought out the beauty of this flower.
September 29th, 2020
