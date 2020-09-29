Previous
Today I tried by spanner
Today I tried

to create something beautiful. Inspired by the many delightful flower images on this site, I thought I would give it another go. Not sure if it works but it keeps the mind ticking over. Hints, tricks and comments are always welcome.
Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Susan Wakely ace
Well it works for me. This really is beautiful.
September 29th, 2020  
Annie D ace
such a joyful colour - I love yellow
September 29th, 2020  
Lesley ace
You have certainly brought out the beauty of this flower.
September 29th, 2020  
