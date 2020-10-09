Previous
Summer is Coming by spanner
Summer is Coming

I treated myself to a new optic for my Lensbaby (edge 50). I love the light here in Australia and hope I can use Lensbaby to capture the beautiful colours. Happy Friday!
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

