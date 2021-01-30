Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1689
what a racket
A couple of weeks ago we had an impressive storm. Alas our fence has been quite badly damaged but it did reveal this much corroded badminton racket.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
2
0
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
30th January 2021 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
nikond7100
Andy Wood
ace
Like it. Very creative.
January 30th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Just goes to show there’s beauty in everything. Sorry about your fence, but I’m not surprised if it was made out of badminton rackets 😉
January 30th, 2021
