Photo 1706
Old books
I have got my hands on some very old and damaged books. The textures and colours are awesome.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
1706
photos
161
followers
24
following
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
1706
9
6
365
NIKON D7100
19th February 2021 7:24pm
books
australia
nikond7100
moni kozi
What a great capture. The textures are indeed splendid. I'd try a capture with deeper depth of field, too grab the most of the textures. They are too gorgeous to leave out.
February 20th, 2021
kali
ace
what are they about?
February 20th, 2021
Spanner
@kali66
They are in Russian. No idea. There is what appears to be a travel brochure from 1929 with them. Pretty cool but very delicate.
February 20th, 2021
Spanner
@monikozi
Thank you - lots of textural studies coming up.
February 20th, 2021
kali
ace
they do look like they would crumble through your fingers
February 20th, 2021
kali
ace
there are a few Russian speakers here, could tag them if you do show the text at all
February 20th, 2021
