Old books by spanner
Photo 1706

Old books

I have got my hands on some very old and damaged books. The textures and colours are awesome.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Spanner

@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
moni kozi
What a great capture. The textures are indeed splendid. I'd try a capture with deeper depth of field, too grab the most of the textures. They are too gorgeous to leave out.
February 20th, 2021  
kali ace
what are they about?
February 20th, 2021  
Spanner
@kali66 They are in Russian. No idea. There is what appears to be a travel brochure from 1929 with them. Pretty cool but very delicate.
February 20th, 2021  
Spanner
@monikozi Thank you - lots of textural studies coming up.
February 20th, 2021  
kali ace
they do look like they would crumble through your fingers
February 20th, 2021  
kali ace
there are a few Russian speakers here, could tag them if you do show the text at all
February 20th, 2021  
