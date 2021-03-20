Sign up
Photo 1731
Magic
Mushroom - what a fun guy
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Tags
mushroom
,
macro
,
australia
,
nikond7100
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Terrific close-up, love the dof!
March 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
