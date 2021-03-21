Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1732
Hidden jem
It is amazing what you can find while walking around in the garden and looking closely. I battled with the wind to get this shot. Things move a lot when you don't want them to.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Spanner
@spanner
I am not very social on social media, so following me is not very rewarding. Thank you for looking.
Views
4
365
NIKON D7100
19th March 2021 10:13am
Tags
macro
,
australia
,
nikond7100
