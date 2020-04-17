Previous
Reaching for the sky by speedwell
247 / 365

Reaching for the sky

shoots on the climbing rose in my garden
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Speedwell

Pyrrhula
Great shot of this lovely new grow.
Keep you well informed as there are so many Acer spieces . I grow mine in pots/jars so I can control the growing.
April 21st, 2020  
