The Opportunist by speedwell
Photo 664

The Opportunist

One of a number of plants growing wild in the guttering round the back of our house roof - the one with the wierdest shape!
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
