Photo 902
Bluebells even without looking
Not my intended photographic subject of the day but when in season bluebells seem to be everywhere!
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
green
blue
leaves
trees
wood
bluebells
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a gorgeous haze of blue - fav
May 1st, 2022
