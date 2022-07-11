Previous
Next
A shaft of sunlight... by speedwell
Photo 958

A shaft of sunlight...

.....has highlighted a section of this spider's web in our garden, along with a small red leaf!
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise