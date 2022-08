desert bloom?

Tiny Geranium bloom highlighted by dappled evening sunlight. Called it a desert bloom because it is the first new bloom I spotted in my garden since the 2 day heatwave in mid July. I have also had a bit of desert experience over the last 2 months. Due to mental health issues I have taken very few pictures. I will fill post the few I have if worthy of sharing, but there will be a lot of blank days.