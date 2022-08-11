Sign up
Photo 969
First day of the second Heatwave of the summer
Since the First 2 day Heatwave in July I have been on something of a crusade to reduce the temperature in our house by a degree or two. My husband says I am trying to turn the house into a cave. Anything wrong with that?
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
972
photos
28
followers
46
following
266% complete
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
972
Tags
fan
,
curtains
,
blinds
