Previous
Next
First day of the second Heatwave of the summer by speedwell
Photo 969

First day of the second Heatwave of the summer

Since the First 2 day Heatwave in July I have been on something of a crusade to reduce the temperature in our house by a degree or two. My husband says I am trying to turn the house into a cave. Anything wrong with that?
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
266% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise